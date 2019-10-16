Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.63

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.63 and traded as low as $260.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 10,580 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $74.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

