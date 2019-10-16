Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), approximately 116,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 358,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

