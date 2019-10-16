IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

In other news, major shareholder Topsoe Holding A/S Haldor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,683,475 shares of company stock worth $90,953,600 in the last ninety days.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

