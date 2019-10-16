IGM Biosciences (IGMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2019 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2019 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,077. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

In other IGM Biosciences news, major shareholder Topsoe Holding A/S Haldor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,683,475 shares of company stock valued at $90,953,600.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

