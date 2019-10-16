IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $792,834.00 and approximately $4,801.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01097211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,549,229,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,858,224 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

