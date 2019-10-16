IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. IES has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

