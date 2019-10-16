IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ IESC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. IES has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.