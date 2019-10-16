Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Head to Head Contrast

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 114.94 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -1.15 Organovo $3.09 million 12.45 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.28

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.99% -67.93% Organovo -831.99% -69.51% -61.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 254.88%. Organovo has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 746.60%. Given Organovo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organovo is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organovo beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.