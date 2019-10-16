Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $2.25. Ideal Power shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 5,603,521 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock valued at $307,828. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.