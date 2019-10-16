ICON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.80 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DragonEX, CoinTiger and ABCC. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $84.11 million and $29.80 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00221320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01087879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087203 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 497,584,812 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Rfinex, Bitbns, Hotbit, CoinTiger, COSS, Gate.io, Allbit, ABCC, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

