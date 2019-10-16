iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Stock Price Down 15.4%

iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 196,045 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 428,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

