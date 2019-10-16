IceChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. IceChain has a market capitalization of $4,969.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042882 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.24 or 0.06095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043996 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

