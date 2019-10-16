HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HyreCar by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 61.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

