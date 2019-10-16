HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $46,280.00 and approximately $87,655.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00220534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01079092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

