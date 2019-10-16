Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hurricane Energy to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 41.91 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of $831.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.20.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.