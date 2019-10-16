Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 969,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

HII traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 555,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

