Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 693.82 ($9.07).

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.85. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

In other news, insider Keith Lough purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.