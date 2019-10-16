Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 693.82 ($9.07).
Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.85. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
