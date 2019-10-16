Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.