Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

