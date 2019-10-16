HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 605.90 ($7.92) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market cap of $122.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.64.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses purchased 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

