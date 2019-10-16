H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.01

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $23.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 625,721 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins downgraded H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

