Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 7.5%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.02, 1,497,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 675,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

