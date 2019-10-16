Horizen Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00041340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Upbit and Binance. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00447292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00101610 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,556,788 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, Graviex, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, COSS and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.