Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. 2,244,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

