Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,236,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,793,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

NYSE:HON opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

