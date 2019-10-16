Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29,266.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.