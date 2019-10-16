Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.57 ($2.86).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.46) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $965.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.60.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.