HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMNF opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 24.0% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

