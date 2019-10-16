Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,828.68

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,828.68 and traded as high as $2,040.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,023.00, with a volume of 255,987 shares.

HIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,848.57 ($24.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,050.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,835.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

