Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,177 shares of company stock worth $6,967,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.95. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.