Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 89.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

