Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.42. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 228.16 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 5,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,549.46).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

