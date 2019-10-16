Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

