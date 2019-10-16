Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

