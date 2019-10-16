Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.