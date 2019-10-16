HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $219.30 million and approximately $301,590.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00009477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004248 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000927 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00051447 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.