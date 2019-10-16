Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.77, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

HLAN traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The company has a market capitalization of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland Banccorp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

