Head to Head Survey: Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) & Its Competitors

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE: SCU) is one of 58 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sculptor Capital Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million -$24.28 million 13.89 Sculptor Capital Management Competitors $1.38 billion $254.84 million 7.32

Sculptor Capital Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management Competitors 669 2455 2630 142 2.38

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% Sculptor Capital Management Competitors 9.53% 30.97% 8.81%

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management competitors beat Sculptor Capital Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

