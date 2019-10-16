Head to Head Survey: A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) versus L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR $39.02 billion 0.63 $3.17 billion $0.05 117.60 L OREAL CO/ADR $31.81 billion 4.74 $4.60 billion $1.67 32.18

L OREAL CO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR. L OREAL CO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR -0.20% 0.97% 0.53% L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 L OREAL CO/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L OREAL CO/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

L OREAL CO/ADR beats A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand – A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

