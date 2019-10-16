Head-To-Head Comparison: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 35.76% 37.75% 16.94% Analog Devices 24.71% 17.87% 9.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.85 $827.49 million $2.43 24.07 Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.75 $1.50 billion $5.94 19.07

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 8 4 0 2.07 Analog Devices 0 3 12 0 2.80

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $60.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

