Head to Head Comparison: Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) vs. Innodata (NYSE:INOD)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corelogic and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 2.10 $121.86 million $2.36 19.87 Innodata $57.42 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corelogic and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 0 5 3 0 2.38 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corelogic currently has a consensus target price of $44.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Corelogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corelogic is more favorable than Innodata.

Volatility and Risk

Corelogic has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 1.80% 17.14% 4.09% Innodata -3.09% -5.75% -3.53%

Summary

Corelogic beats Innodata on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

