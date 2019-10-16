Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,942. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

