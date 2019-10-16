Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

IWN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,865. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

