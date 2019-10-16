Harwood Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 183,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

