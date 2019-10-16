Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

