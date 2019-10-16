Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.09.

Shares of HON traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

