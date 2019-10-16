Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 21,032 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 73,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

