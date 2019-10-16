Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $98.20 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160,250 shares during the period. Target comprises about 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Target worth $98,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.