Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,040 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 136,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,971,000 after buying an additional 418,273 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

