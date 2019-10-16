Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 3.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.