Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,287. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

